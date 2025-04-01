Emissora de stablecoin Circle entra com pedido de IPO

Circle, whose core business maintains a U.S.-dollar-based stablecoin, didn't say Tuesday how many shares it would list or give an anticipated price range. The company plans to list shares on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker CRCL.

Founded in 2013 by Jeremy Allaire and Sean Neville, Circle is best known for its USD Coin, a type of cryptocurrency that pegs its value to the U.S. dollar.

USD Coin has a market capitalization of about $60 billion, second in the world among stablecoins behind Tether.

Stablecoins are able to maintain a 1:1 ratio with a government currency because they are backed by a portfolio of short-term government debt and other near-cash assets. And in recent years, rising U.S. Treasury yield has helped lift the interest stablecoin issuers have collected on those reserves.

The filing comes as U.S. lawmakers zero in on a measure that would provide stablecoin issuers with a regulatory framework, defining rules on reserves and customer protections.

Circle posted a profit of $155.7 million in 2024, down from $267.6 million a year earlier. Total revenue came in at $1.68 billion last year, compared with $1.45 billion a year prior.